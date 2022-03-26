North Korea has a bigger missile, and the US has fewer options

North Korea’s 2017 ICBM launch—with an estimated range far enough to reach the U.S. mainland—was seen as clearly out of bounds, even in the eyes of its close allies in Beijing and Moscow. The long-range test resulted in caps to North Korea’s fuel imports and a repatriation of overseas laborers who earned foreign currency for the regime. The invasion of Ukraine has left little room for agreement at the United Nations among the world’s major powers.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}