North Korea’s ultimatum to South Korea after drone intrusion to drop anti-national leaflets: ‘All means of attack..’

South Korea is using drones to intrude into its bordering country and spread anti-national sentiments among the people, accused North Korea. The Foreign Ministry of North Korea said in a statement that South Korean drones were detected in the night skies of Pyongyang, reported Associated Press on Friday, October 11.

The isolated nation termed the alleged drone intrusion as an act of violation of its “sacred” sovereignty and a threat to its security. The North Korea's Foreign Ministry also warned its southern neighbour of immediate retaliation in case of similar intrusions in future.

“The safety lock on our trigger has now been released. We will be prepared for everything and will be watching. The criminals should no longer gamble with the lives of their citizens,” AP quoted North Korea's ministry as saying on Friday.

Drones intrusion at night to scatter ‘numerous’ anti-North Korea leaflets According to North Korea's Foreign Ministry's statement carried out by state news agency KCNA, several drones were spotted at night that entered Pyongyang and scattered "numerous" anti-North Korea leaflets in the capital city last week and this week.

The statement also included South Korea's warning of a strong retaliatory action in continuation of such drone intrusion. The ministry also urged the South to suspend such actions.

"This irresponsible and dangerous provocation that could lead to armed conflict and even war between the two sides should be stopped immediately," Reuters quoted the ministry's statement.

South Korea denies claims Reacting to North Korea's warning, South Korea's military has clarified that it had not flown any drones into neighbouring country's territory, reported Reuters citing Yonhap news agency.