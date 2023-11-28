North Korea's Kim Jong Un's satellite snaps White House, Pentagon
The satellite, launched last week, is described by North Korea as a reconnaissance satellite designed for monitoring the military activities of both the United States and South Korea.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has reportedly received images of the White House, Pentagon, and US aircraft carriers captured by the country's newly launched spy satellite, as announced by state media KCNA on Tuesday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message