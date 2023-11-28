Hello User
Business News/ News / World/  North Korea's Kim Jong Un's satellite snaps White House, Pentagon

North Korea's Kim Jong Un's satellite snaps White House, Pentagon

Livemint

The satellite, launched last week, is described by North Korea as a reconnaissance satellite designed for monitoring the military activities of both the United States and South Korea.

This picture taken on November 24, 2023 and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on November 25, 2023 shows North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (R) preparing for the operation of the reconnaissance satellite during a visit to the Pyongyang General Control Center at the State Directorate of Aerospace Technology in Pyongyang. Pyongyang's launch of the spy satellite 'Malligyong-1' on November 21 was its third attempt at securing a military eye in the sky after failures in May and August. (Photo by KCNA VIA KNS / AFP) / South Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has reportedly received images of the White House, Pentagon, and US aircraft carriers captured by the country's newly launched spy satellite, as announced by state media KCNA on Tuesday.

As reported by Reuters, the satellite, launched last week, is described by North Korea as a reconnaissance satellite designed for monitoring the military activities of both the United States and South Korea.

The photos were the latest in a series of images of what KCNA described as “major target regions" sent by the satellite, including the South Korean capital of Seoul and US military bases.

KCNA said that Kim also inspected satellite photos of the Andersen Air Force Base in the US Western Pacific territory of Guam and a US shipyard and airbase in Norfolk and Newport, where a total of four nuclear-powered air carriers and a British air carrier were spotted.

The United States and South Korea have denounced the satellite launch by North Korea, considering it a breach of UN Security Council resolutions prohibiting the use of ballistic technology.

South Korean officials have expressed skepticism about North Korea's satellite capabilities, highlighting that the country has not provided evidence or released the captured photos.

(With inputs from Reuters)

