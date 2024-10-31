North Korea launches an ICBM days before US election
Summary
- Pyongyang has a tradition of timing provocations to key American events and breaks its record for longest-ever flight time.
SEOUL—Just days before the U.S. presidential election, North Korea launched an apparent intercontinental ballistic missile that stayed airborne longer than anything the Kim Jong Un regime had ever launched before.
