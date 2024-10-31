North Korea launches an ICBM days before US election

Meanwhile, Trump—the only sitting U.S. president to have ever met a North Korean leader—has touted his close relationship with Kim that included frequent letter exchanges. At July’s Republican National Convention, Trump said about his connection with the 40-year-old dictator: “Now North Korea is acting up again, but when we get back, I get along with him," Trump said. “He’d like to see me back, too. I think he misses me."