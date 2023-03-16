North Korea launches apparent ICBM ahead of South Korea-Japan summit3 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 07:52 AM IST
North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) into the sea between the Korean peninsula and Japan on Thursday
North Korea fired a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) into the sea between the Korean peninsula and Japan on Thursday, hours before South Korea's president was due to fly to Tokyo for a summit expected to discuss ways to counter the nuclear-armed North.
