North Korea has reportedly test-fired a suspected ballistic missile, in a continuation of its recent spate of missile launches. The missile was launched towards the east of the Korean peninsula on March 27, according to South Korea’s Joint Chief of Staff. Japan’s Coast Guard has also confirmed that it detected a suspected ballistic missile launch, but further details are not yet available.

According to Chinese defence scientists, North Korea’s military capabilities are cause for concern. The experts have warned that North Korea possesses a ballistic missile that could cause destruction on US soil in just 33 minutes.

The missile in question is the Hwasong-15, which is a nuclear-capable weapon that was recently launched by North Korea near the Japan border. If the US missile defence network fails to intercept the missile, it could reach Central America in just under 33 minutes, the experts claim.

North Korea reportedly fired a suspected missile towards the sea on March 19, with Japan's Defense Ministry and coast guard confirming the launch. South Korea's military also reported that North Korea fired a ballistic missile towards its eastern waters, according to Yonhap news agency.

It was the third round of weapons tests conducted by North Korea since the US and South Korean militaries began joint military drills, which North Korea views as a practice for an invasion.

North Korea has been carrying out a series of missile launches over the past few weeks. On February 20, South Korea reported that North Korea had launched two ballistic missiles off its east coast. This launch followed just two days after North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile into the ocean off the west coast of Japan in what it described as a "sudden launching drill".

North Korea fired three possible ballistic missile-like projectiles, according to Japan's Coast Guard. However, all three projectiles were intercepted within a short period of time and landed outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone.

The missile launches have caused concern in the international community. The United States has responded by conducting bilateral joint air exercises with Japan and South Korea in response to North Korea's ICBM launch.

