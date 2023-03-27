North Korea launches ballistic missile, stokes concerns of threat against US2 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 05:46 AM IST
North Korea test-fired a suspected ballistic missile on March 27.
North Korea has reportedly test-fired a suspected ballistic missile, in a continuation of its recent spate of missile launches. The missile was launched towards the east of the Korean peninsula on March 27, according to South Korea’s Joint Chief of Staff. Japan’s Coast Guard has also confirmed that it detected a suspected ballistic missile launch, but further details are not yet available.
