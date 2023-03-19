North Korea launches missile into sea amid drills between US, South Korea

North Korea launches missile into sea amid drills between US, South Korea2 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2023, 09:20 AM IST
North Korea has ramped up testing activities in response to US-South Korean military drills that it views as an invasion rehearsal.
North Korea has reportedly launched a suspected missile towards the sea on Sunday, with Japan's Defense Ministry and coast guard stating that what appeared to be a North Korean missile was fired on March 19 morning. South Korea's Yonhap news agency cited the South's military as saying that North Korea had fired a ballistic missile towards its eastern waters.
