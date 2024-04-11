North Korea leader Kim Jong Un says ‘now is time to be ready for war’
North Korea has stepped up weapons development in recent years under Kim Jong Un and has forged closer military and political ties with Russia
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said unstable geopolitical situations surrounding his country mean now is the time to be more prepared for war than ever, as he inspected the country's main military university, KCNA news agency said on Thursday.
