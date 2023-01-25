North Korea locks down capital city over 'respiratory illness'1 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 08:01 AM IST
The notice did not mentioned COVID-19, but said that residents in the city are required to stay in their homes through the end of Sunday
Authorities in the North Korean capital Pyongyang have ordered a five-day lockdown due to rising cases of an unspecified respiratory illness, Seoul-based NK News reported on Wednesday, citing a government notice.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×