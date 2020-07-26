North Korea locks down city after suspected coronavirus case: Report

North Korea locks down city after suspected coronavirus case: Report1 min read . 05:22 AM IST
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un took the 'preemptive measure' of isolating Kaesong City on Friday following the report on the suspected case, KCNA said.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un took the 'preemptive measure' of isolating Kaesong City on Friday following the report on the suspected case, KCNA said.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered a city near its border with South Korea locked down after it found a person who may be infected with the coronavirus, KCNA reported.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered a city near its border with South Korea locked down after it found a person who may be infected with the coronavirus, KCNA reported.
Kim took the “preemptive measure" of isolating Kaesong City on Friday following the report on the suspected case, KCNA said.
Kim took the “preemptive measure" of isolating Kaesong City on Friday following the report on the suspected case, KCNA said.
The person had illegally returned to North Korea on July 19, the state media said, prompting the government to launch a probe on the military unit responsible for the illegal crossing with plans to “administer a severe punishment."
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated