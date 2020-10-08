North Korea may show new missiles at weekend military parade

During a parade marking the 70th birthday of its socialist government in September 2018, Kim didn’t speak and avoided displaying any of his long-range missiles, as the event came three months after he held his first summit with President Donald Trump in Singapore on the future of his nuclear arsenal. In celebrations marking his late grandfather’s birthday in 2012 and 2017, Kim still paraded his intercontinental ballistic missiles in a display of military might as he raised the stakes in the standoff with the United States.