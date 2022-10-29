Is it time to recognise North Korea as a nuclear state?2 min read . Updated: 29 Oct 2022, 10:34 PM IST
The weapons represent the dignity, body, and absolute power of the state, Kim Jong Un said
North Korea has developed nuclear weapons and announcing the same to the world last month, Kim Jong Un said the move was “irreversible". The weapons represent the “dignity, body, and absolute power of the state" and Pyongyang will continue to develop them “as long as nuclear weapons exist on Earth."