North Korea has developed nuclear weapons and announcing the same to the world last month, Kim Jong Un said the move was “irreversible". The weapons represent the “dignity, body, and absolute power of the state" and Pyongyang will continue to develop them “as long as nuclear weapons exist on Earth."

As per reports, so far North Korea has launched a record number of over 20 missiles this year and is also said to entering its seventh underground nuclear test.

Though some experts argue that recognizing North Korea as a nuclear-armed state, something Pyongyang seeks, is a prerequisite, Washington has long argued that the North Korean nuclear program is illegal and subject to United Nations sanctions. However, Kim's threats cannot be taken lightly as generally does what he says he will do. Hence, the question is it already time to accept North Korea is a nuclear power? Also, what is the best way to deal with it?

How the world is reacting to the threat?

The United States military, meanwhile, threatened that a nuclear attack on American interests would mean and “end" of Kim Jong Un’s regime in the country.

"Any nuclear attack by North Korea against the United States or its Allies and partners is unacceptable and will result in the end of that regime. There is no scenario in which the Kim regime could employ nuclear weapons and survive," the Nuclear Posture Review said

Aljazeera reported Japan and South Korea have also warned that an “unparalleled" scale of response would be warranted if North Korea conducts a seventh test of a nuclear weapon.

Noting that developments are closely being watched, the U.N. nuclear chief said that a new nuclear test explosion by North Korea “would be yet another confirmation of a programme which is moving full steam ahead in a way that is incredibly concerning."

What is the best option to deal with it?

Experts point out that treating North Korea’s nuclear program like Israel’s – with tacit acceptance, is one of the best solution

“I think that the crucial step that (US President Joe) Biden needs to take is to make clear both to himself and to the US government that we are not going to get North Korea to disarm and that is fundamentally accepting North Korea as a nuclear state. You don’t necessarily need to legally recognize it," Jeffrey Lewis, an adjunct professor at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies in Monterey, told CNN.

And suggesting that, the US could deal with North Korea in the same way it deals with Israel and India, he said, “In both of those cases, the US knew those countries had the bomb, but the deal was, if you don’t talk about it, if you don’t make an issue out of it, if you don’t cause political problems, then we’re not going to respond. I think that’s the same place we want to get to with North Korea."