North Korea is of the belief that the names used by children in the Kim Jong-Un led country is cracking down on parents for using affectionate names for their children. The North Korean government has asked parents to use patriotic names for their children, according to a report by The Mirror.
North Korea is of the belief that the names used by children in the Kim Jong-Un led country is cracking down on parents for using affectionate names for their children. The North Korean government has asked parents to use patriotic names for their children, according to a report by The Mirror.
The North Korean authorities have asked parents to name their children Pok Il (bomb), Chung Sim (loyalty) and Ui Song (satellite), among others. According to them these names evoke patriotism for the country.
The North Korean authorities have asked parents to name their children Pok Il (bomb), Chung Sim (loyalty) and Ui Song (satellite), among others. According to them these names evoke patriotism for the country.
Affectionate names like such as A Ri (loved one) and Su Mi (super beauty), which are similar to the ones used in South Korea were earlier ‘allowed’ in North Korea. However, these names will henceforth not be encouraged, the North Korean authorities have informed.
Affectionate names like such as A Ri (loved one) and Su Mi (super beauty), which are similar to the ones used in South Korea were earlier ‘allowed’ in North Korea. However, these names will henceforth not be encouraged, the North Korean authorities have informed.
The Kim Jong-Un led government has asked parents whose children have these affectionate names should have them changed to more patriotic and ideological monikers.
The Kim Jong-Un led government has asked parents whose children have these affectionate names should have them changed to more patriotic and ideological monikers.
According to the report by The Mirror, Kim Jong Un wants parents to to give their children names with a final consonant and has threatened to fine those who do not comply, reportedly believing that names without a final consonant are "anti-socialist".
According to the report by The Mirror, Kim Jong Un wants parents to to give their children names with a final consonant and has threatened to fine those who do not comply, reportedly believing that names without a final consonant are "anti-socialist".
The report by the Mirror quoted an anonymous resident saying, “Residents are complaining that the authorities are forcing people to change their names according to the standards required by the state. Starting last month, notices have been constantly issued at the neighbourhood-watch unit's residents' meetings to correct all names without final consonants."
The report by the Mirror quoted an anonymous resident saying, “Residents are complaining that the authorities are forcing people to change their names according to the standards required by the state. Starting last month, notices have been constantly issued at the neighbourhood-watch unit's residents' meetings to correct all names without final consonants."
The resident added, "People with names that don't have a final consonant have until the end of the year to add political meanings to their name to meet revolutionary standards."
The resident added, "People with names that don't have a final consonant have until the end of the year to add political meanings to their name to meet revolutionary standards."
North Korea has flagged the similarity of names between North and South Korea. The resident added that new government's latest crackdown was to ensure that "new generation's name would reflect the current era of starvation and oppression".
North Korea has flagged the similarity of names between North and South Korea. The resident added that new government's latest crackdown was to ensure that "new generation's name would reflect the current era of starvation and oppression".
"The order of the judicial authority to immediately change anti-socialist names has been emphasized at every residents' meeting since October," they said.
"The order of the judicial authority to immediately change anti-socialist names has been emphasized at every residents' meeting since October," they said.
North Korean officials say that names must not be similar to those in South Korea, as tensions continue to rise between the two countries following a spate of missile tests conducted by the North along the contested border region.
North Korean officials say that names must not be similar to those in South Korea, as tensions continue to rise between the two countries following a spate of missile tests conducted by the North along the contested border region.
North Korea fired about 130 artillery rounds on Monday into the water near its western and eastern sea borders with South Korea, the latest military action contributing to worsening relations between the neighbors.
North Korea fired about 130 artillery rounds on Monday into the water near its western and eastern sea borders with South Korea, the latest military action contributing to worsening relations between the neighbors.
North Korea’s military said the firings were a warning against ongoing South Korean artillery exercises near the inland border town of Cheorwon and blamed the South for worsening tensions.
North Korea’s military said the firings were a warning against ongoing South Korean artillery exercises near the inland border town of Cheorwon and blamed the South for worsening tensions.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.