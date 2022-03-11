North Korea plans 'monster' missile launch next month: Report

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
North Korea's renewed determination to test an ICBM comes at a delicate time in the region, with a new, more hawkish president, conservative Yoon Suk-yeol, set to take control in South Korea.
North Korea's renewed determination to test an ICBM comes at a delicate time in the region, with a new, more hawkish president, conservative Yoon Suk-yeol, set to take control in South Korea.
Yoon -- who has threatened Pyongyang with a pre-emptive strike and promised to tell "rude boy" Kim to behave -- looks set to take a hard line with the North after five years under dovish liberal President Moon Jae-in.
Yoon -- who has threatened Pyongyang with a pre-emptive strike and promised to tell "rude boy" Kim to behave -- looks set to take a hard line with the North after five years under dovish liberal President Moon Jae-in.
But this approach is likely to lead to a cycle of escalation that will ratchet up tensions, Yang Moo-jin, a professor at the University of North Korean Studies, told AFP.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
But this approach is likely to lead to a cycle of escalation that will ratchet up tensions, Yang Moo-jin, a professor at the University of North Korean Studies, told AFP.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Launches will be met with fresh sanctions, to which "Pyongyang will likely respond by test-firing more weapons."
Launches will be met with fresh sanctions, to which "Pyongyang will likely respond by test-firing more weapons."
North Korea paused its tests to "make room for diplomacy and avoid further sanctions," but always kept working on diversifying its missiles, said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul.
North Korea paused its tests to "make room for diplomacy and avoid further sanctions," but always kept working on diversifying its missiles, said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul.
Eventually, "in order to ensure accuracy and reentry capability, such weapons need to be tested," he said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Eventually, "in order to ensure accuracy and reentry capability, such weapons need to be tested," he said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Masking these as satellite tests can help them to "buy time" to develop what they need to launch an ICBM, said Ahn Chan-il, a North Korean studies scholar, told AFP.
Masking these as satellite tests can help them to "buy time" to develop what they need to launch an ICBM, said Ahn Chan-il, a North Korean studies scholar, told AFP.
And Pyongyang has a clear deadline: North Korea will mark the 110th anniversary of the birth of founding leader and Kim's grandfather Kim Il Sung in April and likes to mark key domestic anniversaries with military parades or launches.
And Pyongyang has a clear deadline: North Korea will mark the 110th anniversary of the birth of founding leader and Kim's grandfather Kim Il Sung in April and likes to mark key domestic anniversaries with military parades or launches.
"It's very likely that North Korea is going to test-fire an ICBM on April 15 for Kim Il Sung's birthday," Ahn said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"It's very likely that North Korea is going to test-fire an ICBM on April 15 for Kim Il Sung's birthday," Ahn said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
- Day of the Sun -
- Day of the Sun -
By unmasking the purported satellite tests as an ICBM, Washington and Seoul are sending a clear warning to Pyongyang not to go ahead, said Hong Min, a researcher at the Korea Institute for National Unification.
By unmasking the purported satellite tests as an ICBM, Washington and Seoul are sending a clear warning to Pyongyang not to go ahead, said Hong Min, a researcher at the Korea Institute for National Unification.
But if Pyongyang wants "to master re-entry technology," it needs to conduct multiple tests, he said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
But if Pyongyang wants "to master re-entry technology," it needs to conduct multiple tests, he said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
By using the cover of "space rockets" it is hoping to "minimise backlash from the international community," he said, adding he agreed the next key launch will be around April 15 and tha more tests could follow.
By using the cover of "space rockets" it is hoping to "minimise backlash from the international community," he said, adding he agreed the next key launch will be around April 15 and tha more tests could follow.
North Korea's Kim was on Friday reported to have visited the country's satellite test center and called for it to be modernised and expanded.
North Korea's Kim was on Friday reported to have visited the country's satellite test center and called for it to be modernised and expanded.
But some analysts said that the US and South Korea were making too much of the recent tests, with Pyongyang entitled to develop peaceful satellite technology.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
But some analysts said that the US and South Korea were making too much of the recent tests, with Pyongyang entitled to develop peaceful satellite technology.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"If you are prohibited from having a kitchen knife just because there is a risk of you using it to kill someone, what would you do in the kitchen when you need to cook?" Cheong Seong-chang of the Center for North Korea Studies at the Sejong Institute told AFP.
"If you are prohibited from having a kitchen knife just because there is a risk of you using it to kill someone, what would you do in the kitchen when you need to cook?" Cheong Seong-chang of the Center for North Korea Studies at the Sejong Institute told AFP.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!