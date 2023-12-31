North Korea plans to launch three more military satellites, build UAVs in 2024
The plan was laid out as part of Kim Jong Un's address to the meeting, in which he said the country has no choice but to press forward with his nuclear ambitions and forge deeper ties with anti-US countries
North Korea says policy goals for next year includes launching three additional military reconnaissance satellites and building unmanned aerial vehicles to advance North Korea's military, state media KCNA reported on Sunday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message