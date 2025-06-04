North Korea races to fix capsized warship by Kim’s deadline
Summary
The ship, which had flipped on its side and partially sank after a botched launch, is now back upright.
SEOUL : The North Korean warship that capsized last month during a botched launch has returned to an upright position, satellite imagery shows, as the country works to restore the vessel before leader Kim Jong Un’s patience runs out.
