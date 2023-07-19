North Korea remains silent on apparent detention of US Army soldier who illegally crossed border5 min read 19 Jul 2023, 10:15 AM IST
An American soldier, Private 2nd Class Travis King, crossed into North Korea from South Korea, and his fate remains unknown. North Korea has remained silent about the incident and is expected to use King for propaganda and as a bargaining chip.
North Korea remained silent about the unusual incident involving an American soldier crossing the heavily fortified border between North and South Korea.
