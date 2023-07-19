As reported by Associated Press (AP), despite North Korea test-firing short-range missiles as a display of weapons, there was no information regarding the fate of Private 2nd Class Travis King, who was detained in North Korea. It is important to note that the missile launches were believed to be a protest against the deployment of a US nuclear-armed submarine in South Korea and were likely unrelated to King's border crossing.

“It’s likely that North Korea will use the soldier for propaganda purposes in the short term and then as a bargaining chip in the mid-to-long term," said Yang Moo-jin, president of the University of North Korean Studies in South Korea.

Also Read: US Army soldier Travis King who illegally crossed over to N Korea faced military disciplinary action

Travis King, a 23-year-old cavalry scout from the 1st Armored Division, had been serving a two-month sentence in a South Korean prison for assault. After his release on July 10, he was scheduled to return home to Fort Bliss, Texas on Monday. However, his actions of crossing into North Korea could have led to further military discipline and potential discharge from the service.

After being escorted to customs at the airport, Private 2nd Class Travis King left before boarding his plane, and it remains unclear how he spent the hours until he joined the Panmunjom tour and crossed the border on Tuesday afternoon. The Army released his name and some information after notifying King's family, while several US officials anonymously provided additional details due to the sensitivity of the situation.

King’s mother told ABC News she was shocked when she heard her son had crossed into North Korea. “I can’t see Travis doing anything like that," Claudine Gates, of Racine, Wisconsin, said.

Gates said that the Army told her on Tuesday morning of his son's entrance to North Korea. She said she last heard from her son “a few days ago," when he told her he would return soon to Fort Bliss. She added she just wants “him to come home."

Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary, stated that the U.S. government was actively engaged in working with North Korean counterparts to find a resolution to the incident. The American-led UN Command confirmed on Tuesday that they believed the US soldier was currently being held in North Korean custody.

“We’re closely monitoring and investigating the situation," U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told a Pentagon news conference, noting he was foremost concerned about the troop’s well-being. “This will develop in the next several days and hours, and we’ll keep you posted."

The method and possibility of talks between the U.S. and North Korea, who lack diplomatic relations, remain uncertain. Historically, Sweden, which maintains an embassy in Pyongyang, has offered consular assistance for other Americans detained in North Korea.

However, since North Korea implemented a COVID-19 lockdown and expelled all foreigners in early 2020, the Swedish diplomatic staff at the embassy has not returned to the country.

According to some observers, despite the absence of formal diplomatic relations, North Korea and the US might still be able to communicate through channels like Panmunjom or the North Korean mission at the United Nations in New York.

Instances of Americans or South Koreans defecting to North Korea are uncommon, while over 30,000 North Koreans have sought refuge in South Korea since the conclusion of the 1950-53 Korean War, fleeing political oppression and economic challenges.

AP further reported that Tae Yongho, a former minister at the North Korean Embassy in London, said North Korea is likely pleased to have “an opportunity to get the US to lose its face" because King's crossing happened on the same day a US submarine arrived in South Korea. Tae, now a South Korean lawmaker, said North Korea won't likely return King because he is a soldier from a nation technically at war with North Korea who voluntarily surrendered to the North.

Panmunjom, situated within the 248-kilometer-long (154-mile) Demilitarized Zone, has been jointly overseen by the UN Command and North Korea since its establishment at the conclusion of the Korean War. While there have been occasional instances of violence in the area, it has also served as a location for diplomatic engagements and tourism.

Noted for its distinctive blue huts spanning concrete slabs that mark the demarcation line, Panmunjom attracts visitors from both sides who are curious to witness the last frontier of the Cold War. The area does not have any civilian residents, and it features North and South Korean soldiers facing each other while tourists from both sides take photographs.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, tours to the southern side of the village reportedly attracted approximately 100,000 visitors annually. However, when South Korea implemented restrictions on gatherings to combat the spread of COVID-19, the tours were temporarily halted. They were fully resumed last year.

During the Cold War, a few US soldiers, including Charles Jenkins, ventured into North Korea. Jenkins deserted his army post in South Korea in 1965 and crossed the DMZ to escape. He later appeared in North Korean propaganda films and married a Japanese nursing student who had been abducted from Japan by North Korean agents. Jenkins passed away in Japan in 2017.

In recent years, some American civilians have been arrested in North Korea for alleged espionage, subversion and other anti-state acts, but were released after the US sent high-profile missions to secure their freedom.

In May 2018, North Korea released three American detainees who returned to the United States on a plane with then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during a short period of warm relations. Later in 2018, North Korea said it expelled American Bruce Byron Lowrance. Since his ouster, there have been no reports of other Americans detained in North Korea before Tuesday’s incident.

The contrasting freedoms experienced by some visitors in Panmunjom stood in stark contrast to the tragic fate of Otto Warmbier, an American university student who passed away in 2017, just days after being released by North Korea. Warmbier had been in a coma for 17 months during his captivity.

The United States, South Korea, and other countries have accused North Korea of using foreign detainees as leverage to gain diplomatic concessions. Several released detainees have claimed that their confessions of guilt were coerced while under North Korean custody.

Sean Timmons, a managing partner at the Tully Rinckey law firm, which specializes in military legal cases, said if King is trying to present himself as a legitimate defector fleeing either political oppression or persecution, he would be dependent on North Korea’s leadership to decide if he can stay.

He said it will likely be up to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to decide King’s fate.

“It’s going to be up to the whims of their leadership, what they want to do," Timmons said.

(With inputs from agencies)