AP further reported that Tae Yongho, a former minister at the North Korean Embassy in London, said North Korea is likely pleased to have “an opportunity to get the US to lose its face" because King's crossing happened on the same day a US submarine arrived in South Korea. Tae, now a South Korean lawmaker, said North Korea won't likely return King because he is a soldier from a nation technically at war with North Korea who voluntarily surrendered to the North.