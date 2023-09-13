Kim Jong Un extends ‘full support’ to Vladimir Putin's ‘just fight’ in Ukraine

Kim Jong Un extends ‘full support’ to Vladimir Putin's ‘just fight’ in Ukraine1 min read 13 Sep 2023, 04:29 PM IST
Kim Jong Un expressed support for Russia's ‘just fight’ against the West's imperialism in Ukraine. Kim Jong Un with the help of a translator told President Putin that Russian army and people would triumph against 'evil', in what he cast as the West's imperialism in the war in Ukraine.
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un is in Russia visiting President Vladimir Putin. While several reports had claimed that West fears a purported arms deal between the two nations. Reports have claimed that Kim Jong Un with the help of a translator told President Putin that Russian army and people would triumph against "evil", in what he cast as the West's imperialism in the war in Ukraine.