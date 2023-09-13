comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Sep 13 2023 15:58:55
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 129.5 0.5%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 193.2 0.94%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 625.95 0.83%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 435.85 0.2%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 596.45 1.39%
Business News/ News / World/  Kim Jong Un extends ‘full support’ to Vladimir Putin's ‘just fight’ in Ukraine
Back

Kim Jong Un extends ‘full support’ to Vladimir Putin's ‘just fight’ in Ukraine

 1 min read 13 Sep 2023, 04:29 PM IST Edited By Sayantani Biswas

Kim Jong Un expressed support for Russia's ‘just fight’ against the West's imperialism in Ukraine. Kim Jong Un with the help of a translator told President Putin that Russian army and people would triumph against 'evil', in what he cast as the West's imperialism in the war in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un examine a launch pad during their meeting at the Vostochny cosmodrome outside the city of Tsiolkovsky, about 200 kilometers (125 miles) from the city of Blagoveshchensk in the far eastern Amur region, Russia, on Wednesday (AP)Premium
Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un examine a launch pad during their meeting at the Vostochny cosmodrome outside the city of Tsiolkovsky, about 200 kilometers (125 miles) from the city of Blagoveshchensk in the far eastern Amur region, Russia, on Wednesday (AP)

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un is in Russia visiting President Vladimir Putin. While several reports had claimed that West fears a purported arms deal between the two nations. Reports have claimed that Kim Jong Un with the help of a translator told President Putin that Russian army and people would triumph against "evil", in what he cast as the West's imperialism in the war in Ukraine.

Kim Jong Un vowed support for Russia’s “just fight" and said Pyongyang will always stand with Moscow on the “anti-imperialist" front. Kim Jong Un expressed “full and unconditional support", reported AP. 

Kim Jong Un later also proposed a toast to Putin's health, the victory of "great Russia", Korean-Russian friendship and the health of all those present at the Summit with Russia

"I am deeply convinced that the heroic Russian army and people will brilliantly inherit the tradition of victory, confidently demonstrate invaluable dignity and honour on the fronts of the special military operation," Kim said via a translator before raising a glass of wine, according to a Reuters report. 

"The Russian army and people will certainly win a great victory in the sacred struggle for the punishment of a great evil that claims hegemony and feeds an expansionist illusion," Kim added.

Putin and Kim were offered a menu including duck and fig salad, crab dumplings, sturgeon and beef with a choice of Russian wines, according to Kremlin reporters quoted by Reuters

The leaders met at the Vostochny Cosmodrome for a summit that underscores how their interests are aligning in the face of their countries' separate, intensifying confrontations with the United States. The talks lasted four to five hours, after which Kim left, Russia’s state news agency RIA Novosti reported.

North Korea may have tens of millions of aging artillery shells and rockets based on Soviet designs that could give a huge boost to the Russian army in Ukraine, analysts say.

The United States has accused North Korea of providing Russia with arms, including selling artillery shells to the Russian mercenary group Wagner. Both Russian and North Korean officials have denied such claims.

(With agency inputs)

 

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 13 Sep 2023, 04:30 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App