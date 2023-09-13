Kim Jong Un extends ‘full support’ to Vladimir Putin's ‘just fight’ in Ukraine

Kim Jong Un expressed support for Russia's ‘just fight’ against the West's imperialism in Ukraine. Kim Jong Un with the help of a translator told President Putin that Russian army and people would triumph against 'evil', in what he cast as the West's imperialism in the war in Ukraine.

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un is in Russia visiting President Vladimir Putin. While several reports had claimed that West fears a purported arms deal between the two nations. Reports have claimed that Kim Jong Un with the help of a translator told President Putin that Russian army and people would triumph against "evil", in what he cast as the West's imperialism in the war in Ukraine.

Kim Jong Un vowed support for Russia’s “just fight" and said Pyongyang will always stand with Moscow on the “anti-imperialist" front. Kim Jong Un expressed “full and unconditional support", reported AP.

Kim Jong Un later also proposed a toast to Putin's health, the victory of "great Russia", Korean-Russian friendship and the health of all those present at the Summit with Russia.

"I am deeply convinced that the heroic Russian army and people will brilliantly inherit the tradition of victory, confidently demonstrate invaluable dignity and honour on the fronts of the special military operation," Kim said via a translator before raising a glass of wine, according to a Reuters report.

"The Russian army and people will certainly win a great victory in the sacred struggle for the punishment of a great evil that claims hegemony and feeds an expansionist illusion," Kim added.

Putin and Kim were offered a menu including duck and fig salad, crab dumplings, sturgeon and beef with a choice of Russian wines, according to Kremlin reporters quoted by Reuters.

The leaders met at the Vostochny Cosmodrome for a summit that underscores how their interests are aligning in the face of their countries' separate, intensifying confrontations with the United States. The talks lasted four to five hours, after which Kim left, Russia’s state news agency RIA Novosti reported.

North Korea may have tens of millions of aging artillery shells and rockets based on Soviet designs that could give a huge boost to the Russian army in Ukraine, analysts say.

The United States has accused North Korea of providing Russia with arms, including selling artillery shells to the Russian mercenary group Wagner. Both Russian and North Korean officials have denied such claims.

