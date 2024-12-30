North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a five-day plenary meeting of North Korea's ruling Workers’ Party that concluded on Friday (December 27), delivered a sharp criticism of the United States, labeling it as “the most reactionary state that regards anti-communism as its invariable state policy." Kim’s comments were part of a broader condemnation of the expanding US-South Korea-Japan security partnership, which he described as evolving into “a nuclear military bloc for aggression". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

North Korea's strategy to counter US aggression revealed Kim Jong Un's speech, reported by North Korea's official news agency, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), outlined the country’s direction for counteracting what it perceives as US aggression. The North Korean leader stated that this reality would shape the country’s approach to its national interests and security. He added that the party’s new strategy would focus on a tougher anti-US stance, emphasizing the importance of military readiness and defense technology advancements.

Military readiness and mental toughness highlighted in Kim's speech KCNA did not provide further specifics about the details of North Korea's anti-US strategy. However, Kim underscored the need to enhance the military's capabilities and stressed the importance of strengthening the mental toughness of North Korean soldiers.

Trump's potential return to the White House raises diplomatic prospects with North Korea As Donald Trump returns to the White House, there are increasing discussions about the potential for high-profile diplomacy with North Korea, following his previous efforts during his first term. Trump met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un three times for talks on the North's nuclear program, a series of meetings that helped calm tensions and eliminate the exchange of fiery rhetoric. Their personal rapport was even highlighted when Trump famously remarked that he and Kim had "fallen in love." However, those talks eventually collapsed in 2019 due to disagreements over US-led sanctions on North Korea.

North Korea’s nuclear development accelerates amidst stalled diplomacy Since then, North Korea has ramped up its weapons testing activities, focusing on developing more reliable nuclear missiles targeting the US and its allies.

US-South Korea-Japan military drills draw strong condemnation from North Korea In response, the US and South Korea have expanded their bilateral military exercises and conducted trilateral drills with Japan, a move that has drawn strong condemnation from North Korea, which views these exercises as rehearsals for invasion.

North Korea's growing military cooperation with Russia raises concerns North Korea’s growing military cooperation with Russia further complicates the situation. US, Ukrainian, and South Korean assessments reportedly indicate that North Korea has provided troops and conventional weapons systems to support Russia’s war against Ukraine. This collaboration raises concerns that Russia could reciprocate by supplying North Korea with advanced military technologies, including more powerful nuclear missile capabilities.

North Korean casualties in Ukraine conflict revealed by Zelenskyy The conflict in Ukraine has also led to North Korean casualties, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealing last week that around 3,000 North Korean troops have been killed or wounded in the fighting in Russia’s Kursk region. This is the first significant estimate of North Korean casualties since their troop deployment to Russia began in October.