North Korea's Kim makes first public appearance in nearly three weeks: Report

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un cut the ribbon at the opening of a fertilizer factory, KCNA reported Saturday -- the first time state media has reported him making a public appearance since speculation about his health began last month.

Kim "attended the ceremony" on Friday and "all the participants broke into thunderous cheers of 'hurrah!'" when he appeared, the Korean Central News Agency said.

Kim has not made a public appearance since presiding over a Workers' Party politburo meeting on April 11, and the following day state media reported on him inspecting fighter jets at an air defence unit.

There has been speculation about his health after he missed the birth anniversary celebrations of state founder Kim Il Sung on April 15. The day is a major holiday in North Korea and Kim as leader usually pays a visit to the mausoleum where his grandfather lies in state.

The speculations escalated after a CNN report last week, citing a US official, said that Washington was looking into intelligence that Kim Jong-un was in "grave danger" after a surgery.

But North Korean state media outlets, such as the main Rodong Sinmun newspaper and the official Korean Central News Agency, have put out routine stories, such as Kim Jong-un sending diplomatic letters and conveying gifts to honored citizens.

On Friday, the Rodong Sinmun urged North Koreans to rally around their leader, said the Yonhap News Agency report.

"We must stay absolutely loyal to our leader and trust him no matter how strong the storm hits us," the newspaper said.

The Minju Choson, the North's cabinet newspaper, also carried a similar report.

They have also reported on the public activities and on-site inspection trips of top officials, including the country's No. 3 leader Pak Pong-ju and Premier Kim Jae-ryong, in an indication that business was going on as usual.

Meanwhile, South Korean officials have rejected the speculations, saying there were no unusual signs that something might be wrong with the North's leader, and he was believed to be staying in the east coast region of Wonsan.

It is not rare for Kim Jong-un to disappear from the public eye.

His longest absence from public view was in September 2014, when he disappeared for an unprecedented 40 days and returned limping.

Seoul's intelligence agency later said that he had a cyst removed from his ankle.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

