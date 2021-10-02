North Korea says it fired anti-aircraft missile, 4th recent test

Earlier this week, in his government's latest mixed signal, North Korea leader Kim Jong Un expressed his willingness to restore the communication hotlines with South Korea in the coming days, but he also shrugged off U.S. offers for dialogue as a “cunning" concealment of its hostility against North Korea. He also insisted that South Korea abandon its “double-dealing attitude" if it wants to see an improvement in Korean relations. His comments largely echoed demands from his powerful sister, who has taken the lead in the North’s ongoing pressure campaign.