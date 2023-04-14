North Korea says it tested new solid-fuel ICBM to strike US

North Korea says it tested new solid-fuel ICBM to strike US1 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2023, 04:05 AM IST
North Korea said it tested a new type of solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile that could deliver multiple nuclear warheads to the US mainland, which would increase its ability to deliver an atomic strike.
