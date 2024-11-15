North Korea shows its drone capabilities with explosive exhibition

SEOUL :Kim Jong Un oversaw a fiery exhibition of North Korea’s latest suicide drones, highlighting the military capabilities that could be honed by his country’s recent troop deployment to the Russian front lines with Ukraine where such aerial attacks are commonplace.
Kim, clad in a black leather jacket, rose from a beige-colored suede chair to watch the drones soar into the skies, Pyongyang’s state media reported Friday. One nosedived into a BMW sedan, and an X-wing drone, similar in build to a Russian model, catapulted into an armored tank.
Attack drones have played a crucial role in the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, with the unmanned vehicles conducting deadly attacks. They represent a relatively cheap and increasingly effective option for a cash-strapped nation like North Korea, given its technological gap with South Korea and the U.S.
Improving the regime’s limited drone capabilities has been high on Kim’s weapons wishlist. But concerns persist over Moscow’s ability to turn Pyongyang into another drone supplier or help the Kim regime advance its own lineup.
At the event Thursday, Kim, the 40-year-old dictator, demanded mass production of unmanned aerial vehicles. Drones have become an “essential requirement" for militaries around the world, he added. “It is easy to use them as a component of striking power," he said.
Kim and Russian President Vladimir Putin have fortified military bonds between the two countries over the past year or so. Moscow can offer weapons know-how that Pyongyang lacks. North Korea is sending munitions, missiles and troops to aid Putin’s war with Ukraine.
The tighter relationship has extended to drones. In August, South Korea’s military said it was analyzing whether North Korea may have modified attack drones that Putin gifted last year to Kim after their summit in Russia’s Far East. Earlier this week, the State Department said the roughly 10,000 North Korean soldiers deployed to Russia have been engaged in combat and drew attention to the training offered on drone operations on the front lines.
At the event Thursday, North Korea showcased at least three different drone models, according to military experts who reviewed the state-media photos.
A smaller fixed-wing drone rammed into the BMW while a larger X-wing model—which resembles the Ranchet 3 used by the Russians—crashed into the tank, said Yang Uk, a military expert at the Asan Institute for Policy Studies, a Seoul-based think tank. Another was a large “theater-level" drone that could deliver longer-range strikes.
It is likely that North Korea has made improvements to Russian drone designs to export the UAVs back to Russia, as they are being quickly consumed in the war in Ukraine, Yang said.
“There’s potential for North Korea to supply additional weapons to Russia if they begin mass producing attack drones," he said.
