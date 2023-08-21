North Korea tests cruise missiles amid escalating tensions as South Korea-US drills start1 min read 21 Aug 2023, 07:25 AM IST
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the test of strategic cruise missiles amid tensions with South Korea and the US.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has reportedly overseen a test of strategic cruise missiles, a move coinciding with the commencement of the Ulchi Freedom Shield summer exercises by South Korea and the United States. The annual military drills, condemned by Pyongyang as a rehearsal for war, have escalated tensions in the region.