North Korea tests submarine-launched missile, Seoul confirms3 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 05:38 AM IST
North Korea on Monday confirmed the launch of submarine-launched cruise missile just a day before US and South Korea begin large-scale joint military drills
North Korea said Monday it has conducted submarine-launched cruise missile tests, days after its leader Kim Jong Un ordered his troops to be ready to repel its rivals' “frantic war preparation moves."
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×