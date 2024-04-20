North Korea tests 'super-large' cruise missile warhead, new anti-aircraft missile Pyoljji-1-2
North Korean state media said the country's missile administration on Friday conducted a “power test” for the warhead designed for the Hwasal-1 Ra-3 strategic cruise missile and a test-launch of the Pyoljji-1-2 anti-aircraft missile.
North Korea said Saturday it tested a “super-large" cruise missile warhead and a new anti-aircraft missile in a western coastal area as it expands military capabilities in the face of deepening tensions with the United States and South Korea.
