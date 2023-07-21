North Korea threatens to use nuclear weapons against US-South Korea, blames alliance for escalating tension2 min read 21 Jul 2023, 06:34 AM IST
North Korea warns that the deployment of US aircraft carriers, bombers or missile submarines in South Korea could meet criteria for using nuclear weapons.
North Korea has said that the deployment of US aircraft carriers, bombers or missile submarines in South Korea might be seen as meeting criteria for using nuclear weapons, as reported by state media KCNA.
