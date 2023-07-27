North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made a visit to a cemetery, just a day before the upcoming ceremony celebrations, that honours Chinese soldiers who fought in the Korean War, as reported by state media KCNA on Wednesday. During his visit, Kim Jong Un was accompanied by his influential sister, Kim Yo Jong. The timing of the visit holds significance as it occurred just before the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Korean War truce on Thursday. In North Korea, this day is commemorated as "Victory Day" and is often marked with grand military parades.