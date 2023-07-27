North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held a meeting with Russia's defence minister Sergei Shoigu, on Wednesday, during his rare visit to the isolated country. Both sides pledged to strengthen their ties, as reported by state media KCNA.
During the meeting, Shoigu presented Kim with a letter from Russian President Vladimir Putin. In response, Kim expressed his gratitude to Putin for sending a military delegation led by Shoigu, and he emphasised that the meeting further solidified the "strategic and traditional DPRK (North Korea)-Russia relations."
This visit by Shoigu is significant as he arrived in North Korea along with a Chinese delegation, which included Chinese Communist Party Politburo member Li Hongzhong, to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the end of the Korean War, celebrated in North Korea as "Victory Day." These delegations are the first prominent public visitors to North Korea since the start of the pandemic.
During a banquet in Pyongyang, Shoigu praised the North Korean military as the "most powerful" in the world. This statement was made during his meeting with his North Korean counterpart, Kang Sun Nam, as reported by news agency Yonhap, citing the Korean Central Broadcasting Station (KCBS).
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made a visit to a cemetery, just a day before the upcoming ceremony celebrations, that honours Chinese soldiers who fought in the Korean War, as reported by state media KCNA on Wednesday. During his visit, Kim Jong Un was accompanied by his influential sister, Kim Yo Jong. The timing of the visit holds significance as it occurred just before the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Korean War truce on Thursday. In North Korea, this day is commemorated as "Victory Day" and is often marked with grand military parades.
On Monday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited the Fatherland Liberation War Martyrs Cemetery, as reported by KCNA. During his visit, he praised the soldiers buried there, hailing them as heroes who "inflicted defeat" on US imperialism. The term "Great Fatherland Liberation War" is a name used by North Korea to refer to the Korean War.
(With inputs from Reuters)
