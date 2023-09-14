Hello User
North Korean security disinfected Kim Jong Un's chair before meet with Vladimir Putin | Video

1 min read 14 Sep 2023, 08:27 PM IST Livemint

The protective services detail with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un spent several minutes disinfecting the chair that Kim sat during a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Kommersant newspaper reported

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un meeting with Russia's President Vladimir Putin at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia's Amur region

The protective services detail with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un spent several minutes disinfecting the chair that Kim sat during a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Kommersant newspaper reported Thursday.

A video footage published by the newspaper showed a North Korean security official in white gloves wiping down Kim's black chair and spraying around an unidentified substance. The North Korean security official sprayed and wiped down the seat, the hands, the legs and even the area around the chair as a Kremlin bodyguard looked on.

The video shows, another North Korean official giving some sort of order to the security official doing the disinfecting. However, the nature of the order was not clear.

"The chair turned out to be the subject of the greatest concern of the North Korean side," Kommersant quoted Kremlin correspondent, Andrei Kolesnikov, as saying.

Kim Jong Un's security detail included over 100 people and were also unhappy with the first chair after which another one - exactly the same - was produced by the Russian side, Kommersant reported.

"Then a North Korean employee wiped the chair intended for Kim Jong Un for several minutes without stopping, wearing white gloves: judging by the smell he disinfected it," it said, adding, "In the end, it was a matter of life and death for them, but not for their leader."

At the summit talks, Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un discussed military matters, the war in Ukraine and possible Russian help for North Korea's satellite programme. Kim Jong Un said he was confident Russia would win in what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

"I am deeply convinced that the heroic Russian army and people will brilliantly inherit the tradition of victory, confidently demonstrate invaluable dignity and honour on the fronts of the special military operation," Kim Jong Un said.

Updated: 14 Sep 2023, 08:27 PM IST
