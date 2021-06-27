The North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un appeared to have lost a noticeable amount of weight as per his recent photographs.

An unidentified resident of Pyongyang, North Korea's capital, said everyone's eyes welled up after they saw a big screen on the street showing a concert attended by Kim. However, the broadcast did not provide any details on what had led to the weight loss.

Kim has drawn global interest since he became the country’s leader almost a decade ago, looked noticeably trimmer in images released by state media last month.

NK News, a Seoul-based website that monitors North Korea, noted that Kim has lost a significant amount of weight.

The Seoul-based website said that Kim's watch appeared to be fastened more tightly than before. The photos appear to show that his left wrist is considerably thinner than in similar images taken in November 2020 and March this year.

South Korea’s national intelligence service told MPs last year it believed Kim weighed 140 kg and had gained an average of 6-7 kg a year since coming to power in late 2011, NK News said.

Given Kim's tight grip on power in North Korea - and the uncertainty over any plans for a successor - international media, spy agencies, and specialists closely watch his health.

Early last year speculation about Kim’s health exploded after he missed the birth anniversary celebrations of state founder Kim Il Sung on April 15, only to reappear in public in early May.

In 2014, he dropped out of sight for nearly six weeks before reappearing with a walking stick. Days later, South Korea’s spy agency claimed he had undergone surgery to remove a cyst from his ankle.

(With Reuters input)

