North Korea's artillery drills near disputed sea border prompt South Korea to prepare similar exercises
North Korea violated a 2018 military agreement by firing artillery rounds near its disputed sea boundary with South Korea, prompting the South to plan similar drills. The drills are expected to deepen their animosity.
North Korea fired artillery rounds near its disputed sea boundary with South Korea on Friday in violation of a fragile 2018 military agreement, officials said, prompting the South to plan similar drills.
