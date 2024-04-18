North Korea's bioweapons program, including 'Poison Pens', raises alarm: US Report
US officials warn that North Korea is developing 'poison pens' and sprays as part of a biological weapon program, capable of spreading pandemics through bugs like anthrax and smallpox.
North Korea has been developing ‘poison pens’ and sprays as a part of their biological weapon programme, US officials have warned. The US intelligence have said that the Kim Jong Un-led country has been developing lethal bacteria and viruses to spread pandemics through bugs like anthrax and small pox.