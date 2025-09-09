North Korea's first female leader: Kim Jong-un's daughter, 12, rumoured to take charge amid father's health concerns

Kim Jong-un’s daughter, Kim Ju-ae, is increasingly being seen in public. Her public appearances have sparked talk that she could be his successor.

Ju-ae recently accompanied her father to China’s Victory Day events. She reminded observers of how Kim Jong-il once travelled with Kim Il-sung as heir.

Experts say her growing visibility suggests she might be groomed as the future leader while also softening North Korea’s harsh global image. Ju-ae’s appearances are viewed as part of a strategy to counter her father’s aggressive image, according to the South China Morning Post.

Ju-ae first came to the world’s attention in 2013 when basketball star Dennis Rodman revealed he had met her as a baby. Ju-ae, now believed to be around 12, is presented as part of Kim’s family image.

Kim Ju-ae first appeared publicly in November 2022 during the launch of a Hwasong-17 intercontinental missile. At first, many did not see her as a serious successor.

Talks of an older son and doubts about a woman leading North Korea were still on. South Korea’s intelligence also hinted at a third unknown child.

But, Ju-ae’s status has risen since 2022. She attends troop inspections, sits on leadership podiums and is styled to look mature. She flaunts hairstyles like her mother’s and wears high-heeled shoes.

State media often show affectionate moments with her father. Once, she touched Kim Jong-un’s chin, showing her growing importance.

First woman to lead North Korea? If Kim Ju-ae leads North Korea, she will be the first woman to lead the nation. Since its founding in 1948, North Korea has always been ruled by male leaders from the Kim dynasty. First, it was Kim Il Sung, then his son Kim Jong Il and, currently, Kim Jong Un.

The highest female titles have been “First Lady”. Ri Sol-ju, Kim Jong Un’s wife, and Kim Song-ae, Kim Il Sung’s wife, have held the position. However, the position is more ceremonial than political.

Kim Jong-un’s health concerns In June 2024, South Korea’s spy agency told lawmakers that Kim Jong Un had regained weight and was showing obesity-linked health issues. He was suffering from high blood pressure and diabetes, they claimed.

The North Korean leader, who is in his early 40s, is known for heavy drinking and smoking. He comes from a family with a history of heart disease. His father and grandfather died of heart problems.

Kim, about 5 feet 8, weighs around 140kg. He briefly slimmed down in 2021 but has since put the weight back on.

