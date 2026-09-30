North Korea's Kim Jong Un ‘extremely obese’ at 140 kg+, heavy smoker, faces high heart risk: Why the world is watching

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un weighs more than 140 kilogrammes (about 310 pounds) and is at “high risk of cardiovascular disease”, according to South Korea’s spy agency.

The latest assessment of Kim’s health was shared by lawmaker Youn Kun-young on Wednesday, as reported by AFP. He said the North Korean leader’s condition was classified as “extremely obese”.

Despite the health risks, Kim has shown no difficulty with physical activity, including running up stairs, Youn said. The assessment also found no current signs of health problems, with Kim being closely monitored by his dedicated medical team.

Why do his health conditions matter? Kim’s health is closely watched internationally because he leads a nuclear-armed country. Any sudden death or serious illness could raise questions over succession and stability in North Korea.

Speculation over Kim’s health intensified in 2020 when he disappeared from public view for around 20 days after missing a commemoration marking his late grandfather Kim Il Sung’s birthday. His absence fuelled rumours that he was seriously ill following surgery.

Kim also has a family history of obesity, heavy smoking and heart disease. His father, Kim Jong Il, and grandfather, Kim Il Sung, were both obese and heavy smokers. Both died of heart attacks.

Kim himself is a heavy smoker and has long been known to be obese.

His reported lifestyle has also attracted attention. Paul Smart, executive chef at Hanoi’s Metropole hotel, worked with Kim’s personal chefs during the 2019 North Korea-US summit. Smart said Kim had expensive tastes and enjoyed luxury foods.

“He likes caviar, lobster, really luxurious product. Foie gras, he really likes to indulge in cuisine,” Smart said in 2019.

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The latest assessment comes as North Korea continues to face chronic food shortages. Elizabeth Salmon, the UN special rapporteur on human rights in North Korea, said in February that food shortages remained a key humanitarian concern in the country.

For now, Seoul’s assessment says there are no signs that Kim’s health is affecting his ability to carry out his activities.

Trump on his relationship with Kim US President Donald Trump said he instructed Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to “substantially reduce” joint military exercises between the United States and South Korea, citing his relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he had been unhappy that the US had agreed to participate in the exercises.

“Based on my very good relationship with Kim Jong Un, of North Korea, I was not happy with the fact that the United States had, long ago, agreed to participate in Joint Military Exercises with South Korea,” Trump wrote.

Trump criticised the cost of the military exercises and said the United States pays a large portion of the expenses.