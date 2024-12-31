Kim Jong Un praised Vladimir Putin as his dearest friend in a New Year's letter, highlighting strong ties between North Korea and Russia. The nations have strengthened relations since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, signing a defense pact that includes military assistance.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has praised Russian President Vladimir Putin as his "dearest friend" in a New Year's letter, commending the strong bilateral ties between the two nations, according to state media reports on Tuesday.

As reported by AFP, since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, North Korea and Russia have significantly strengthened their political, military, and cultural relations. Both leaders have frequently expressed their personal closeness.

In June, they signed a historic defense pact during Putin's visit to North Korea, which mandates mutual military assistance in the event of an invasion, and the agreement came into effect this month.

Kim's latest message described Putin as his “dearest friend and comrade", the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

The North's leader sent "warm greetings of best wishes to the fraternal Russian people and all the service personnel of the brave Russian army on behalf of himself, the Korean people and all the service personnel of the armed forces of the DPRK", it said, using an acronym of the North's formal name.

Kim also expressed "his willingness to design and push ahead with new projects" after their “meaningful journey in 2024".

In a possible reference to the war in Ukraine, Kim also hoped that 2025 would be the year "when the Russian army and people defeat neo-Nazism and achieve a great victory", AFP reported.

The United States and South Korea have accused the nuclear-armed North of sending more than 10,000 soldiers to help Russia fight Ukraine. Experts say Kim is keen to acquire advanced technology from Moscow and battle experience for his troops in return.

North Korean state media said on Friday that Putin had sent a message similar to Kim's praising bilateral ties.

China's Xi called Putin, ‘best friend’ Moreover, Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed to promote "world peace" in a New Year's message to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, state media reported on Tuesday.

"No matter how the international situation changes, China will remain steadfast in further comprehensively deepening reform... and promoting world peace and development," Xi said, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Since Putin's full-scale invasion of neighbouring Ukraine in February 2022, China has sought to present itself as a neutral party, unlike the United States and other Western nations.

But it remains a close political and economic partner of Russia, leading some NATO members to brand Beijing an "enabler" of the war, which Beijing has never condemned.

According to CCTV, Xi told Putin: "In the face of rapidly evolving changes not seen in a century and the turbulent international situation, China and Russia have consistently moved forward hand-in-hand along the correct path of non-alignment, non-confrontation and not targeting any third party."

The two presidents share a strong personal bond, with Xi calling his Russian counterpart his “best friend" and Putin cherishing his “reliable partner".

Their relationship has been a constant despite a decade of growing friction with Western countries, exemplified by Russia's war in Ukraine.

Xi noted to Putin that 2024 marked the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Russia, according to CCTV, “representing a new important milestone in the relationship between the two countries".

"After three-quarters of a century of ups and downs, China-Russia relations have become increasingly mature and stable," Xi said, according to CCTV.