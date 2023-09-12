The train carrying North Korea leader Kim Jong Un has already arrived in Russia, RIA state news agency reported on Tuesday.

The Russian agency, citing one of its correspondents in Russia's Far East, where Kim is expected, posted also a video of a train, with dark green and grey cars, moving forward and saying it was the train carrying the North Korean leader.

Kim left Pyongyang for Russia on Sunday on his private train, the North's state media reported on Tuesday, accompanied by top arms industry and military officials and the foreign minister.

As per Kremlin, Kim is visiting Russia for a comprehensive discussion with President Vladimir Putin

What is on the agenda?

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the two leaders will discuss bilateral relationship, situation in the region and global arena

"It will be a full-fledged visit," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. "There will be negotiations between two delegations, and after that, if necessary, the leaders will continue their communication in a one-on-one format."

He further informed that no press conference has been planned yet about the discussion between the two leaders.

On answering questions about Washington's warning to North Korea not to sell arms to Russia, the spokesperson said ‘interest of countries are important, not war’

Will share details with South Korea: Moscow

Moscow has also agreed to give South Korea details of the planned visit of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un to Russia if Seoul asks for such information, Russia's Interfax news agency said on Tuesday, citing Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko.

"We have a South Korean embassy in Moscow, if they want, we can provide the available information," Rudenko said.

He added that Moscow will continue contacts with South Korea as the country is a trading partner of Russia and the two have "common interests in terms of stabilizing the situation in Northeast Asia and the Korean Peninsula."

Kim does not travel abroad frequently, making just seven trips away from his country and twice stepping across the inter-Korean border in his 12 years in power. Four of those trips were to the North's main political ally, China.