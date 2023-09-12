North Korea's Kim Jong Un in Russia for talks with President Putin. What's on the agenda?1 min read 12 Sep 2023, 09:36 AM IST
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has arrived in Russia for talks with President Vladimir Putin, according to state news agency RIA. The agenda will include discussions on bilateral relations, the regional situation, and the global arena.
The train carrying North Korea leader Kim Jong Un has already arrived in Russia, RIA state news agency reported on Tuesday.
