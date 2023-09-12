North Korea's Kim Jong Un leads delegation of arms industry officials on visit to Russia1 min read 12 Sep 2023, 06:39 AM IST
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un travels to Russia for meetings with President Vladimir Putin, potentially discussing arms sales.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un left Pyongyang for Russia aboard his personal train, according to state media. Photographs indicate that he may be accompanied by high-ranking officials from the arms industry, along with diplomats and military leaders.
