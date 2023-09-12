North Korean leader Kim Jong Un left Pyongyang for Russia aboard his personal train, according to state media. Photographs indicate that he may be accompanied by high-ranking officials from the arms industry, along with diplomats and military leaders.

As reported by Reuters citing state news agency KCNA, Kim left on Sunday in a trip that will include meetings with President Vladimir Putin.

American authorities, who initially indicated that the visit was forthcoming, have suggested that the talks may encompass the potential for North Korea to supply Russia with weaponry for the conflict in Ukraine.

“Kim was accompanied by top government officials including military personnel," KCNA said.

The delegation includes notable military figures from the ruling party, such as Jo Chun Ryong, who serves as the Director of the Munitions Industry Department. An analyst has noted that the composition of the delegation indicates that the primary emphasis of the visit will likely be on collaboration in the defence industry and security-related matters.

"The presence of Jo Chun Ryong indicates that North Korea and Russia will conclude some type of agreement for munitions purchases," said Michael Madden, a North Korea leadership expert at the Washington-based Stimson Center.

Reuters reported that images released by state media depicted military honour guards and crowds of individuals in formal attire, including both dark suits and colourful dresses. They were seen waving flowers and flags as Kim boarded a dark green train, which is believed to be armoured and equipped with specialized gear.

In a video shared online, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov announced that Kim's journey to Russia and his upcoming meeting with Putin would constitute a comprehensive visit.

According to Peskov, the main topic of the talks will be relations between the neighbouring countries.

"We will continue to strengthen our friendship," he said.

While the United States had previously accused both Moscow and Pyongyang of engaging in arms transactions, both countries have denied these allegations. Nevertheless, Russia and North Korea have expressed their commitment to strengthening their defence cooperation.

(With inputs from Reuters)