North Korea's Kim Jong Un orders annihilation of US, South Korea amid confrontation
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is expected to ramp up weapons tests in 2024, including launching three military spy satellites, producing more nuclear materials, and developing attack drones.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ordered his military to annihilate the US and South Korea amid a confrontation. Kim has vowed to boost national defences to “thoroughly annihilate" North Korea's two biggest rival countries.
