North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who is on a visit to Russia, is expected to hold a summit with President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday. The summit could focus on weapons after the two leaders visited areas of Russia's east, according to a report published by Bloomberg.

Putin and Kim are expected to meet on Wednesday afternoon at Russia's Vostochny Space Centre, Japan's Kyodo news agency reported.

The US has earlier said that Kim and Putin are likely to discuss North Korea providing artillery and rockets to Russia for its ongoing war in Ukraine. On the other hand, Kim may be hoping for food aid and technology to support his plans to deploy a nuclear-powered submarine and spy satellites.

The summit between the two leaders who have faced international isolation and actions marks the first time Kim has left the Korean Peninsula since 2019, when he held his only other summit with Putin in Vladivostok, Bloomberg reported.

Kim Jong Un arrived in Russia on Tuesday. He traveled in an armored train with dark green and grey cars and was accompanied by the top arms industry and military officials and the foreign minister of North Korea.

The visit will be closely watched by US-led Western countries as Washington has recently warned North Korea against a possible arms deal for Moscow's war in Ukraine.

The visit displays a new Cold War structure with North Korea, Russia, and China on one side against South Korea, Japan, and the United States. In case North Korea chooses to supply arms to Russia, the already heavy Western sanctions against the country can intensify.

Furthermore, North Korea has shown the will to stand up against the threats of Western sanctions. It is widely reported that in 2022, North Korea provided the Wagner Group with infantry rockets and missiles.

(With Bloomberg inputs)