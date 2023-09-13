North Korea's Kim Jong Un visits Russia for potential arms deal with President Putin5 min read 13 Sep 2023, 07:30 AM IST
North Korea's Kim Jong Un is meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin to seek support amid standoffs with the West and potentially provide munitions for Russia's war in Ukraine.
North Korea’s Kim Jong Un rolled through Russia on an armored train Tuesday toward a meeting with President Vladimir Putin, a rare encounter between isolated leaders driven together by their need for support in escalating standoffs with the West.
