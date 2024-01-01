North Korean leader Kim Jong Un asserted on Monday that if the United States and South Korea choose military confrontation then the most powerful means must be mobilised to destroy them, reported Reuters .

While hosting senior military leaders on Sunday at the ruling Workers' Party (WPK) headquarters, Kim pointed out that hostile manoeuvres by the enemies pose the danger of an armed confrontation on the Korean peninsula. This situation makes it mandatory for the country to "sharpen the treasured sword" to protect itself, said Kim.

As per the KCNA news agency report, Kim said, "If the enemy opts for military confrontation ... our army should deal a deadly blow to thoroughly annihilate them by mobilizing all the toughest means and potentialities without a moment's hesitation."

Kim pointed towards the efforts made in 2023 in modernising the country's military include test of the largest ballistic missiles and the launch of the first military reconnaissance satellite.

Earlier on Saturday, Kim pledged to boost its nuclear arsenal, build military drones and launch three new spy satellites in 2024, at the closing of a five-day WPK meeting.

In 2023, the United States increased drills with South Korea and deployed more strategic military assets, including a nuclear missile submarine, aircraft carriers and large bombers. Elections are set to take place in both South Korea and the United States this year. Hence, Kim took this opportunity to increase its grip by imposing military pressure.

Moreover, South Korean President, Yoon Suk Yeol, on Monday pledged to complete work on the missile defence system soon. He also said that the speed of work of another system, that uses US extended deterrence to "fundamentally deter any North Korean nuclear and missile threat, will be accelerated.

Kim hosted a reception for senior members of the ruling party and attended a late night "grand art performance" at the May Day stadium in Pyongyang that celebrated New Year, reported KCNA. The New Year celebrations featured ice skaters, acrobats, choirs and fireworks. During the New Year celebrations senior party members, soldiers and members of the diplomatic corps were also present.

(With inputs from Reuters)

