North Korea's Kim says, if US and South Korea opt 'for military confrontation... our army should deal a deadly blow’
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned that if the US and South Korea choose military confrontation, the country will mobilise its most powerful means to destroy them.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un asserted on Monday that if the United States and South Korea choose military confrontation then the most powerful means must be mobilised to destroy them, reported Reuters.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message