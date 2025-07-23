Northern Ireland shooting: 2 people killed, 2 injured; motive unknown

A shooting incident in Northern Ireland resulted in the deaths of two individuals and injured two others, AP reported on Wednesday, citing police.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland stated that there is no current danger to the public from the shooting in Maguiresbridge, located southwest of Belfast. Meanwhile, there is no clarity on the motive behind the incident. However, Jemma Dolan, representing the local area in the Northern Ireland Assembly, described it as "a domestic incident” in a social media post.

Police and paramedics arrived at a village address after 8 a.m. (0700 GMT) on Wednesday morning. The injured victims were being treated at two hospitals for severe injuries, the report quoted ambulance service.

Deborah Erskine, a fellow local legislator, remarked that the community was “stunned” by the shooting in “a rural, quiet area.”

“Everyone is deeply affected by what has happened this morning,” she was quoted by the news agency. “My deepest condolences are with the families of those who have been killed as a result of this incident. Their lives have been turned upside down this morning," she added.

Shooting incident in South Africa Last week, a similar incident was reported in South Africa, where police were searching for attackers who attacked a bar in a township outside the capital, killing five customers and injuring three others.

The attack around 10:30 pm (2030 GMT) on Friday is the most recent mass shooting in the crime-ridden country, which sees over 75 murders daily on average, AP reported.

Approximately 10 gunmen stormed the tavern in Olievenhoutbosch, about 25 kilometres (16 miles) south of Pretoria, and began shooting randomly without uttering a word, the report cited police.

"The motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage," police said in a statement.

Shooting incidents are frequent in South Africa, often driven by gang violence and alcohol consumption.