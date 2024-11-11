Northern Israel under attack: Hezbollah fires over 150 rockets; IDF says ’we will continue to defend’

Militant outfit Hezbollah launched over 165 rockets at Northern Israel on November 11, injuring seven, including a toddler. The Israel Defense Forces reported that around 50 rockets targeted Galilee.

Livemint, Written By Fareha Naaz
Published11 Nov 2024, 09:24 PM IST
Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepting the Hezbollah rockets in the northern city of Nahariya, Israel on November 11.
Israel’s Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepting the Hezbollah rockets in the northern city of Nahariya, Israel on November 11.(REUTERS)

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Monday said that the Northern Israel was under attack after Lebanon-based terror group Hezbollah launched a fresh strike.

According to Times of Israel, over 165 rockets were fired at northern Israel in which at least seven people, including a toddler, were injured. "We will continue to defend our civilians against Hezbollah’s aggression," said IDF in a post on X, while sharing a video.

Also Read | Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince urges Israel to refrain from attacking Iran

The missile attack on northern city of Haifa also damaged buildings and vehicles in the area. However, the Israel Defense Forces said that some 50 rockets were fired at the Galilee in the attack, while several rockets struck the Karmiel area and nearby towns.

Also Read | Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to Donald Trump: ‘We see eye-to-eye on Iran’

Some of the rockets were intercepted by air defenses. The attack comes as Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said that there had been “certain progress” toward a ceasefire in Lebanon.

Over 165 rockets were fired at northern Israel by Hezbollah on November 11.

Claiming responsibility for the bombardment, the militia outfit Hezbollah said that it targeted “a training base for the Paratroopers Brigade in the Karmiel settlement.” The IDF mentioned that some time later, a drone was launched from Lebanon which was intercepted by air defenses over the northern kibbutz of Malkia.

Also Read | Nouriel Roubini: We can expect Israel-Iran hostilities to escalate

Israel air defenses shot down most of the barrage that came from Hezbollah first strike but some struck towns. Notably, the first wave consisted of 80 rockets and the second of 10, all of which were either intercepted or hit open areas, according to IDF. The latest series of attacks damaged homes and cars in Kiryat Ata, a Haifa suburb, and left four injured. This marks one of the largest rocket attacks on the port city. The airstrikes continued in the day.

“We will agree to it if we know, first of all, that Hezbollah is not on our border, is north of the Litani River, and that Hezbollah will not be able to arm itself again with new weapons systems,” Times of Israel quoted the Foreign Minister as saying despite the ongoing attacks.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:11 Nov 2024, 09:24 PM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldNorthern Israel under attack: Hezbollah fires over 150 rockets; IDF says ’we will continue to defend’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    NTPC share price

    392.45
    03:59 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -5.25 (-1.32%)

    Tata Motors share price

    804.75
    03:59 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -0.95 (-0.12%)

    ICICI Bank share price

    1,269.15
    03:58 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    9.8 (0.78%)

    Tata Steel share price

    144.95
    03:42 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -2.6 (-1.76%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Wipro share price

    572.25
    03:59 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    3.4 (0.6%)

    Federal Bank share price

    207.75
    03:51 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    1 (0.48%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    729.45
    03:59 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -3.6 (-0.49%)

    Page Industries share price

    47,349.95
    03:29 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -637.85 (-1.33%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Asian Paints share price

    2,542.65
    03:44 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -226.6 (-8.18%)

    CE Info Systems share price

    1,890.15
    03:53 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -165.65 (-8.06%)

    UPL share price

    515.10
    03:47 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -42.5 (-7.62%)

    Aarti Industries share price

    439.55
    03:58 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -35.2 (-7.41%)
    More from Top Losers

    Biocon share price

    348.85
    03:58 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    27.6 (8.59%)

    Borosil Renewables share price

    503.10
    03:40 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    37.5 (8.05%)

    ITI share price

    327.40
    03:59 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    23.8 (7.84%)

    Power Finance Corp share price

    481.60
    03:58 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    32.15 (7.15%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,775.00-600.00
      Chennai
      78,781.00-600.00
      Delhi
      78,933.00-600.00
      Kolkata
      78,785.00-600.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.