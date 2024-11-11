Militant outfit Hezbollah launched over 165 rockets at Northern Israel on November 11, injuring seven, including a toddler. The Israel Defense Forces reported that around 50 rockets targeted Galilee.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Monday said that the Northern Israel was under attack after Lebanon-based terror group Hezbollah launched a fresh strike.

According to Times of Israel, over 165 rockets were fired at northern Israel in which at least seven people, including a toddler, were injured. "We will continue to defend our civilians against Hezbollah's aggression," said IDF in a post on X, while sharing a video.

The missile attack on northern city of Haifa also damaged buildings and vehicles in the area. However, the Israel Defense Forces said that some 50 rockets were fired at the Galilee in the attack, while several rockets struck the Karmiel area and nearby towns.

Some of the rockets were intercepted by air defenses. The attack comes as Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said that there had been “certain progress" toward a ceasefire in Lebanon.

Claiming responsibility for the bombardment, the militia outfit Hezbollah said that it targeted “a training base for the Paratroopers Brigade in the Karmiel settlement." The IDF mentioned that some time later, a drone was launched from Lebanon which was intercepted by air defenses over the northern kibbutz of Malkia.

Israel air defenses shot down most of the barrage that came from Hezbollah first strike but some struck towns. Notably, the first wave consisted of 80 rockets and the second of 10, all of which were either intercepted or hit open areas, according to IDF. The latest series of attacks damaged homes and cars in Kiryat Ata, a Haifa suburb, and left four injured. This marks one of the largest rocket attacks on the port city. The airstrikes continued in the day.