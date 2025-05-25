Northern Melbourne shopping center under lockdown after stabbing incident

A shopping center in northern Melbourne is under lockdown as police investigate a reported stabbing incident, as reported by ABC News.

According to media reports, Victoria Police responded to information of "multiple people fighting" at a shopping centre on Murray Road.

According to a report by ABC News, Superintendent Lawson stated that police arrived at the scene within six minutes of receiving the emergency call, quickly moving to evacuate shoppers and make arrests.

Lawson confirmed that two males, including a 15-year-old boy, were taken into custody, while efforts are ongoing to identify and apprehend eight other individuals involved in the incident, ABC News reported.

Here's what eyewitnesses say Witnesses described a chaotic situation, with individuals seen carrying knives, causing panicked shoppers to take shelter inside stores as police and emergency services rushed to the scene, according to media reports.

Recalling the incident, Di Giovanni told ABC News that she took shelter inside a Pandora store, hiding under the counter with around 10 others after hearing reports of individuals armed with knives in the shopping centre.

“Everyone was running for their lives,” Giovanni said.

Shortly after, a loudspeaker announcement urged everyone to evacuate immediately and follow instructions from Victoria Police, according to a report by ABC News.

Unverified videos circulating on social media show a man wielding a machete and lunging at two individuals who seem to be running away.

Additional footage captures police officers pinning a man to the ground as stunned bystanders look on.

(This is a developing story)