Norway crown princess’ son faces trial on rape, violence and drug charges — Who is Marius Borg Høiby?

Oslo: The eldest son of Norway’s Crown Princess is set to face trial on Tuesday in a high-profile criminal case that has placed the country’s otherwise popular royal family under intense public scrutiny.

Marius Borg Høiby, 29, will appear before the Oslo District Court after being indicted last August following a prolonged police investigation. According to prosecutors, he faces 38 charges, including multiple counts of rape, domestic abuse, violence, drug-related offences and threats, Associated Press reported.

The indictment alleges four cases of rape between 2018 and November 2024, violence and threats against a former partner between mid-2022 and late 2023, and two additional acts of violence against another partner. Authorities have also accused Høiby of breaching a restraining order, making death threats, committing traffic violations and transporting 3.5kg of marijuana.

If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison. The trial is expected to continue until mid-March, the report said.

Høiby is the son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit from a previous relationship and the stepson of Norway’s heir to the throne, Crown Prince Haakon. He does not hold a royal title and has no official role within the monarchy.

He has been under investigation since 2024, when he was arrested multiple times over various allegations. He has remained free pending trial, AP reported.

Defense lawyer Petar Sekulic has said that Høiby denies all allegations of sexual abuse and most of the violence-related charges, adding that his client will present his own account of events during the proceedings, Associated Press reported.

In a rare public comment, Crown Prince Haakon said he and Crown Princess Mette-Marit would not attend the trial and that the royal household would refrain from commenting while the case is underway. He stressed that Høiby is not a member of the royal house and, like any Norwegian citizen, is subject to the same legal rights and responsibilities.

While Norway’s monarchy continues to enjoy broad public support, the case has cast a shadow over its image. Royal commentator Tove Taalesen told local media that the past year and a half has been deeply unsettling for the public, though trust in King Harald V and Queen Sonja remains largely intact.

The controversy surrounding Høiby comes amid other challenges for the royal family, including criticism of business ventures linked to Haakon’s sister, Princess Märtha Louise, who married American spiritual figure Durek Verrett in 2024.